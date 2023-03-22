Prince William makes surprise visit to Poland, meets heroic troops

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William has made an unannounced visit to Poland to visit British and Polish troops helping Ukraine's war effort against Russia.



The Prince of Wales, who's on a two-day visit, went to military bases in Rzeszów in the south-east of the country near the Ukraine border, where the Royal Artillery and other British units are working with western allies to train Ukrainians and funnel weapons to troops resisting the Russian invasion.

The future King lauded the efforts of troops for "defending our freedoms”. he added: "Everyone back home thoroughly supports you."



William took to his and Kate's official Instagram account to share the details of his surprise visit, saying: "This afternoon I travelled to Poland to meet British and Polish troops, where I heard about their extraordinary work in support of Ukraine."

He added: "My message to them on behalf of all of us, thank you!"

Previously Prince William said: "Our nations have strong ties. Through our cooperation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom, which are also our freedoms and yours, these ties are further strengthened."

