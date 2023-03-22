Shabana Azmi reveals 'most romantic gift' she got from Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi talks about the most romantic gesture by Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have served major couple goals. They got married in 1984. Shabana recently talked about the most romantic gift she received from husband.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "I am not one to put any value on expensive gifts at all. But sometimes he does very beautiful things. There was a sculpture of Salvador Dali that I liked very much in London. He said, 'Let's get it.' I said, 'No no, it’s too expensive' and left it. Then I think on my 50th birthday, I found in my bedroom that sculpture with his poem Waqt, which was written in a very beautiful letter."

She further added, "He had gone through such limits that I shouldn’t get to know (about the surprise). That was what touched me, the effort he put into it. Otherwise, I don’t value gifts of that kind.”

Shabana has Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani helmed by Karan Johar in the pipeline next.