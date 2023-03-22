Shilpa Shetty addresses failure of Hungama 2 and Nikamma

Shilpa Shetty is satisfied with her performance in her recent films

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is quite satisfied with her performance in her recent films. Her films Hungama 2 and Nikamma failed at box office however it has not shattered her confidence.

She also feels lucky to be working in multiple languages. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “It is a very difficult time for films, in general. You can’t say that Hindi films are less, or inferior to other films from different languages. My perspective is that films are being churned out and the audiences have become a little fastidious. Also, the fans in South are a little more fanatical, so they really will venture out, plus the ticket prices are much lesser.”

Upon talking about the failure of her recent movies, she said, “I don’t think about it only. I just know that every film comes with its own destiny. And nobody came out saying that, ‘Oh, Shilpa was bad in the film’. As long as that doesn’t happen, I am fine,” she quips, adding, “Also, once I finish my job as an actor, I forget about the film. I don’t take that onus or that pressure [of the box office result]. You’ve delivered the child. Now whatever or however that child turns out to be, you’ve to accept it with all your heart and it still is your baby.”