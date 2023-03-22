Shakira faces another heartbreak amid ex Gerard Piqué's new romance

Shakira's trouble seems far away from over as she's hit with another heartbreak in the wake of her mother being taken to hospital as a matter of "urgency".

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker's mother, Nidia Ripoll, has been diagnosed with a blood clot that’s reportedly linked to deep vein thrombosis. She was taken to hospital on Friday, 17 March, and is now thought to be out of danger.

Nidia's medical emergency occurs less than a year after Shakira’s 90-year-old father was rushed to hospital after suffering a bad fall. As a result of her father’s poor health, the Columbian singer decided to delay her move from Barcelona to Miami with her sons Milan, ten, and Sasha, nine.

Shakira is still recovering from her split with Gerard Pique with whom she dated for 11 years. The exes, who share two sons together, reached a custody agreement in regard to their children in November, with the footballer signing a contract that will allow him to spend holiday time with Milan and Sasha after 12 hours of negotiations.

"We wish to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the welfare of our children and that will be ratified in court as part of a mere formal procedure. Our sole objective is to provide them with the upmost security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected," Gerard and Shakira said in their joint statement.