Cillian Murphy lands his first BAFTA nomination for 'Peaky Blinders'

Cillian Murphy's performance in the sixth and last season of Peaky Blinders has earned him his first BAFTA nomination.

As per Deadline, Cillian Murphy will be competing in the Leading Actor category, attaining recognition for his work in all the six seasons of the critically acclaimed crime drama.

Gary Oldman, another first-timer is competing alongside Murphy in the Leading Actor category, for his performance as spy Jackson Lamb in Apple TV+ series, Slow Horses.



In 2007, the Mission Anthropoid actor was nominated for BAFTA for the Rising Star prize at the Film Awards.

Other Best Actor nominees include, Ben Whishaw (This Is Going To Hurt), Martin Freeman (The Responder), Chaske Spencer (The English), and Taron Egerton (Black Bird).