Netflix 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown rejects £10 million offer

Netflix Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly turned down £10,000,000 offer to star in a spin-off movie of the series.

The Enola Holmes actress, 19, became highly popular for playing Eleven, a teen girl with telepathic and psychokinetic abilities in the Netflix hit sci-fi drama.

Stranger Things, which also stars Winona Ryder and Finn Wolfhard, will be ending with its fifth season, that is expected to come out in 2024.

The actress, who previously announced to play Eleven/Jane Hopper’s in an spin-off, will reportedly not be involved.



According to The Sun, Brown has already turned down £10 million to star in a Stranger Things movie.

A source said, "There are so many directions it could go. Nothing is off the table.

"They think it would translate to a stage show for Broadway and the West End just like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

"Another spin-off series following some of the show’s main characters is also being worked up."

In an interview with Seventeen in March, the actress shared she was "definitely ready to wrap up" Stranger Things.

She explained, "I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time.

"But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up."