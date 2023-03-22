 
close
Wednesday March 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Todd Fields set to bids farewell industry after 'Tár'?

Todd Field's received laurels for 'Tár'

By Web Desk
March 22, 2023
Todd Fields set to bids farewell industry after Tár?
Todd Fields set to bids farewell industry after 'Tár'?

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker said Todd Field said Tár would be his last movie.

“There’s a real challenge in making a film of any size. It’s not for the faint of heart,” Field told Cinema Scope.

“I wish I was cut out for different stuff because I probably wouldn’t make more films. It takes a great deal out of me to make a film; I don’t know that I’ll ever make another one.”

On making another feature film, the 59-year-old replied, “I don’t think so,” continuing that “TÁR” could be his last effort. “Yes, I think so…I didn’t think about it until just now. It’s highly likely,” he stated.

But the critically-acclaimed director hinted that his decision could change, “I hope it’s possible,” Field added.

Field-helmed TÁR” was netted six Academy Awards nominations, including lead star Cate Blanchett for Best Actress and Field for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, as well as Best Picture.