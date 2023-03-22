Kate Middleton sends message to Prince Harry, Meghan as she appears with business leaders

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has apparently sent a message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her latest engagement.

Princess of Wales appeared in business mode with a "power play" to prove the royal family "matters."

The 41-year-old appeared to be a real boss as she donned a cream blazer while meeting with representatives of huge firms including IKEA, Co-op, Unilever, Lego, finance giants Natwest, Aviva, Deloitte and the Bank of England.

The mother-of-three was able to host the companies worth billions of pounds as she championed early years development with the launch of her new "Business Taskforce for Early Childhood" later.



Royal writer Daniela Esler called the meeting a "powerhouse" moment for the princess that sent a clear message to any royals thinking the "Firm" was on the wane.



Esler wrote: "Kate is proving to be a stealthy powerhouse dynamo of action and machine washable lightweight wool who is busily redefining what a working member of the monarchy can actually achieve."



"And if there is one person who should be looking at these images of Kate with this clutch of business bigwigs who preside over global empires of shampoo and Allen keys, it is her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex," the expert added.