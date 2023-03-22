'Swarm' actor Rory Culkin 'nudity' sparks strong reactions

Rory Culkin's nude scene in the Amazon Prime Video psychological thriller series, Swarm, shocked some viewers
The Scream 4 actor plays an unnamed character in the episode, which premiered on March 17, where he meets the protagonist Dre at a nightclub, played by Dominique Fishback, and takes her back home.
The scene then cuts to Dre finding out after waking up the 33-year-old character stark naked in the kitchen with a strawberries-filled glass blow on his flaccid penis.
The scene elicited a strong reaction from some quarters, with viewers taking to social media to express their opinion.
“No way they had Rory Culkin in this show just to show his cawk and dip?!” one viewer wrote.
“Rory Culkin strawberry scene pls my eyes…” another tweeted. “This scene was so dirty and unnecessary.”
“Now why did I have to see Rory Culkin’s **** in swarm just now,” while one asked.
