Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘already plotting a stunt designed to steal some limelight’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a ‘plot’ of their own for King Charles’ Coronation.



Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions.

His accusations have been brought to light by the DailyMail.

The converastion arose once Mr Wootton attempted to warn King Charles about the possibility of King Charles’ Coronation being ‘over shadowed’ by King Charles.

She fears, the “Coronation would be overtaken by the inevitable drama that surrounds every visit by the Montecito Moaners, who senior royals believe are already plotting a stunt designed to steal some of the limelight.”