Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘already plotting a stunt designed to steal some limelight’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a ‘plot’ of their own for King Charles’ Coronation.
Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions.
His accusations have been brought to light by the DailyMail.
The converastion arose once Mr Wootton attempted to warn King Charles about the possibility of King Charles’ Coronation being ‘over shadowed’ by King Charles.
She fears, the “Coronation would be overtaken by the inevitable drama that surrounds every visit by the Montecito Moaners, who senior royals believe are already plotting a stunt designed to steal some of the limelight.”
'Great Expectations' actor Olivia Colman initially hesitant to take the role
Jason Ritter first acting role was in 1991's cartoon 'The Real Story of O Christmas Tree'
Kate Middleton and Prince William alongwith their children ---Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ---...
Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘so badly regarded’ now and its allegedly ‘all their fault’
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' smashed all previous records
Kate Middleton appeared in business mode with a "power play" to prove the royal family "matters."