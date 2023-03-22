King Charles extends support to Kate Middleton

King Charles is seemingly supporting his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales launched business Taskforce for Early Childhood.
Kate Middleton took to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and announced the launch of the Taskforce.
Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, reposted Kate Middleton’s tweet with a heartfelt speech she made during the launching ceremony to support the Princess of Wales.
King Charles post reads: “This is not just about supporting children in the earliest years of their lives. It is also about building healthy communities in which they can grow.”
The caption further reads: “The Princess of Wales today hosted a meeting for her new Business Taskforce for @Earlychildhood.”
The palace also said the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood will be "run by business, for business."
King Charles announced new military patronage for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton last year
