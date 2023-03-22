Hina Khan shares glimpses of Mecca journey

Hina Khan is making a spiritual trip to Mecca, where she performed her first Umrah before the upcoming month of Ramadan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, took to Instagram to share pictures of her serenade look while donning a white suit with a dupatta over her head.



"So looking forward to my very first Umrah. So grateful," she penned.

The former Big Boss contestant also posted highlights of Mecca and showed a plushy black car where she traveled from Jeddah to Mecca.

Recently, Khan completed 14 years in the media industry. The actor was best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's role of Akshara. While the 35-year-old is also part of several successful parts in TV shows.

Earlier, reflecting on her career, Khan said, "Everything that happened to me was God’s will. For someone like me who came here without a godfather, every opportunity is a highlight and I am grateful for Everything."

The actor also praised the showbiz industry for allowing her to prove her mettle.

"I am someone who likes to learn and I always accept my shortcomings. It is important to see where you lack and improve on that. It makes me a better performer and a decent human being," she added.