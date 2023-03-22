Oprah ‘a dishonest player in the War of the Windsors’ Meghan Markle’s playing

File Footage

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for letting Oprah ‘worm into the War of Windsor’s’ their playing,



Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions.

His accusations have been brought to light by the DailyMail.

He warned Oprah about stepping into sacred territory’ for pro Meghan propaganda and claimed, “Ms Winfrey, you have been a dishonest player in the War of the Windsors, allowing a false narrative to spread across the globe that the Royal Family was in some way racist.”

Your lack of journalistic integrity while interviewing one of your close friends did much damage to the late Queen and her husband Prince Philip and, while you publicly admitted neither of them was personally racist, you didn't correct the record about the proven falsehoods surrounding the institution they devoted their lives before either of those great Britons died.”