Swara Bhasker thanks Pak designer for 'personalized details & messages' on her wedding dress

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married in court on January 6

Actress Swara Bhasker's reception outfit was designed by famous Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan; the actress thanks the designers for making such a meaningful outfit for her.

Swara shared the detailing of her reception outfit on her twitter handle and thanked the designer for making her outfit and sending it all the way to Bareilly from Lahore.

She wrote: “My Walima outfit came all the way from Lahore via Dubai- Bombay-Delhi finally to Bareilly! I’ve long marvelled at the talent of Ali Xeeshan. When I called him with an idea of wearing his work at Walima, his warmth and generosity made me admire the person.”

"Ali Xeeshan not only sent Jodi outfits for @FahadZirarAhmad & me, but customised them painstakingly with personalised details & messages embroidered into the exquisite garments. My sarhad-paar ki bestie @Natrani came to our rescue & enabled the outfits to reach Dubai”, the Veere Di Wedding actress concluded.

Swara Bhasker opted for a heavy lehenga at her Valima reception that had a blend of numerous contrasting pastel colours including; pink, blue, green. The main colour of her dress was ivory that had elaborated motifs, reports Indiatoday.

