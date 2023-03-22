Harry Potter actor Paul Grant passes away, daughter breaks silence

Harry Potter and Star Wars actor Paul Grant has passed away at the age of 56 and the news has been brought forward by his daughter Sophie.

Her announcement was shared at around 3:49 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to People magazine.



In the announcement she admitted, “It's sad my dad is gone” because “my dad was a legend.”

“Everyone loved him so much: his daughter, son, girlfriend, stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren, too.”

Per his daughter, the actor was found outside of King’s ross station in London by police around 2:06 p.m.

Doctors declared him brain dead on the scene and removed him from life support on Sunday.