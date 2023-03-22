Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin spark engagement rumors

The Suite Life on Deck actor Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have just sparked engagement rumors.
The news comes almost five years since the pair was confirmed to be dating.
Reports of their engagement have been brought to light by sources close to Entertainment Tonight.
Per their findings, “Dylan and Barbara are [now] engaged.”
The same insider even admitted, “They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy.”
“They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual.”
“They can’t wait to start this new chapter together,” the source later added before concluding.
