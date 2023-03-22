King Charles and Camilla's visit to France may be marred by protesters: report

King Charles' visit to France later this month may be marred by the ongoing protests, according to the local media.
The King and his wife Queen Consort Camilla are expected to arrive in France for a four-day visit before going to Germany.
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to welcome the British monarch at Versailles in the Hall of Mirrors on the 27th of March.
According to the British media, the Buckingham Palace is monitoring the situation in Paris ahead of the king's visit.
It would be Charles' first overseas visit since he became the king after the death of his mother.
The French media reported that protesters are planning to target a banquet set to be held in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles.
According to the UK's Daily Express, the French breaking news publication AlertesInfos posted on Twitter that they had seen the plans were posted in a series of groups on the encrypted social media app Telegram.
Prince Harry talks about the moment his security left him alone in Canada
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could use the landmark event to boost their ratings
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not hold official roles at King Charles coronation
Royal author Angela Levin believes Meghan and Harry have burdened Lilibet Diana with royal title
Ed Sheeran began seeing a therapist to help him cope with his feelings
Prince harry and Meghan want their children Archie, Lilibet to take center stage alongside William and Kate's kids