Prince William and Prince Harry snubbed from cousin's wedding?.

Prince Harry and Prince William were apparently not invited to attend the wedding of one of their cousins.
According to reports, Lady Amelia Spencer, Princess Diana's niece, married her long-term boyfriend Greg Mallett near Cape Town, in South Africa.
The couple got engaged in July 2020 and chose the South African country for an idyllic ceremony surrounded by their closest friends, family and a heavenly landscape.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, Spencer explained why they chose Cape Town for their wedding: "It means so much to get married here. Growing up here together for the last 14 years...
"All of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now," she added.
Amelia's twin sister Lady Eliza, and her other sister Lady Kitty Spencer, who married millionaire Michael Lewis in Italy last year, all attended the event.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also had plans to move to South Africa when they decided to step down as working royals.
According to the couple, they canceled their plan and instead went to Canada after their plan was leaked to the media by some members of the royal family.
