Prince Harry, Meghan Markel 'eagerly' accepted Tyler Perry home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were extended an offer to seek refuge at Tyler Perry's home in America.
In 2020, Meghan and Harry moved from Canada to California for their protection after the Palace pulled back their security
Meghan then called friend Perry and asked for help.
Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “It was too much. Too generous. But we accepted. Eagerly. I asked why he was doing this. My mother. Your…? My mother loved your mother. I was caught completely by surprise.
Harry adds: “He said: After your mother visited Harlem, that was it. She could do no wrong in Maxine Perry’s book. He went on to say that his mother had died ten years earlier, and he was still grieving. I wanted to tell him it gets easier. I didn’t.”
