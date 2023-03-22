Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could turn King Charles coronation into an unmissable event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could turn King Charles' coronation into 'must-see' TV event, according to a royal commentator.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could use the landmark event to boost their ratings as they have the power to attract millions of watchers and would turn the Coronation into an unmissable event if they attended it.

US Journalist Meredith Clark, in an opinion piece for the Independent, wrote: "Let’s face it: We should all want to see Harry and Meghan at King Charles III’s Coronation."

She added: "Yes, it would be a positive sign that this once-feuding family has turned a new leaf, but it would also change the Coronation from just any other royal engagement into must-see TV – something that the California couple do best."

The clip Clark referred to shows Meghan and Harry's visibly shaken after receiving a text from Prince William in the wake of his and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The commentator noted the Sussexes keep on publicly displaying their affection for one another even during difficult times.

She added that Harry and Meghan may be tempted to show in some way, such as by holding hands, their support and affection for one another in May too if they decide to attend the historic event but find a cold environment welcoming them.

Clark, who stressed that, as an American, the concept of a coronation normally pertains more to the world of fiction than reality, comes after a survey carried out by Censuswide on 2,014 UK people between February 10 and 13.

The poll claimed 21 percent of the respondent felt the presence of the Sussexes could dampen their enthusiasm for watching the royal event. While, one in eight of those polled, 12 percent, said Meghan and Harry's presence at the abbey would make them switch off the broadcasting.

However, In comparison, 29 percent of people polled by the researchers across the UK said they'd be more inclined to follow the the landmark ceremony if prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents were in attendance.