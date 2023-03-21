Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to accept royal family's invitation for King Charles coronation?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle seem to snub the royal family at their historic event, according to a new report.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly refused to accept the invitation for the King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation until their certain demands have been met.



According to some, Harry and Meghan's absence from the the royal family's historic event could be a snub for the Firm as people will begin to claim that the Britain's new monarch's younger son does not happy with his father's coronation.

Meanwhile, some may try to build a narrative that Harry and Meghan don't accept Charles as their king that's why they avoided to attend the coronati.

The California-based couple reportedly want their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to take center stage alongside Prince William and Kae Middleton's kids.

The Sussexes, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US, have also requested to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the senior royals once the King has been crowned to wave to the crowds.



Harry and Meghan's demands, as per report, have threatened chaos for King Charles coronation.

There are also speculations that the could steal the thunder of the King's event if their requests have been accepted by the Firm. However, it's being speculated that King Charles III will never give in to his son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan's any such demand.