King Charles won't risk royal family's popularity for son Prince Harry's demands

King Charles III seems to be in trouble over his son Prince Harry's new demands as the Duke reportedly wants to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the coronation.

The 74-year-old monarch wants the Sussexes to attend his and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation in May. But, according to an insider, he is upset over the California-based couple's alleged request to give them the same protocol as Charles has planned for the working royals.

A royal insider has claimed that "King won't compromise on his credibility and the royal family's reputation, which could be affected or damaged by any of his decision to give the Sussexes extraordinary protocol.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also come under fire for their extraordinary demands ahead of the coronation. Nigel Farage, former Brexit leader and GB News host, has said King Charles "absolutely must not give in" to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's extraordinary coronation demands.

Farag, in talks with Sky News Australia's Paul Murray, said: "Harry and Meghan opted out of that, they decided to go to the west coast and make lots of money. They are not entitled to be on that balcony and the King absolutely must not give in to this."