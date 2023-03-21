Bad Bunny’s former girlfriend files lawsuit for using her voice recording

Bad Bunny’s former girlfriend Carliz De La Cruz Hernández has recently sued the singer and filed a $40 million lawsuit over use of voice recording she provided the singer prior to his popularity.



In a lawsuit filed in a Puerto Rico court, Carliz claimed that her “Bad Bunny, baby” recording was included in two of the singer’s songs and her phrase as well as the voice were used without her permission, reported via Independent.

Reportedly, the lawsuit alleged that the phrase used in Pa Ti song has over 355 million views on YouTube and more than 235 million reproductions on Spotify.

Not only that, the phrase was also in Dos Mil 16 song, with more than 60 million views on YouTube and 280 million reproductions on Spotify.

After Carliz voice was used in songs, records and promotions, the lawsuit stated, “Since then, thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz’s social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about the ‘Bad Bunny, baby.’ This has caused, and currently causes, that De La Cruz feels worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious.”

Earlier in May 2022, the singer’s representative did reach out to Carliz to offer “$2,000 to buy the recording of her voice”. However, she declined it per lawsuit.

So far, Bad Bunny did not share his reaction to the lawsuit.