Florence Pugh shares her experience of co-presenting with Andrew Garfield at Oscars

Florence Pugh has recently called her pairing with Andrew Garfield at the Oscar “an accident” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
Speaking about her experience at the Academy Award, the Don’t Worry Darling star shared that it was not a preplanned idea to be paired up with Garfield to present an award on March 13.
Pugh told Fallon, “'I met him the day before in rehearsals and we instantly got along.”
She continued, “I was talking the (expletive) out of him and he loved it. He was taking the (expletive) out of me and I loved it. It was great.”
During the show, Pugh also revealed that she and Garfield are in talks to star in a new movie together called We Live in Time.
The actress quipped, “You know what's crazy they didn't know that we were doing a movie together.”
“I don't think they did. This was a bit of an accident,” stated the 27-year-old.
Pugh, who appeared on the Fallon’s show, was currently busy promoting her new movie A Good Person, which was written by her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff.
“It was just a joy. It was so much fun,” remarked the actress.
In addition to acting, Pugh also sang in this new movie, adding, “What's cool is it's the first time I have actually ever written a song for a character and performed a song as the character as well.”
