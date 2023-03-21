K-pop band GOT7’s BamBam discusses his relationship with ex-boss JYP

BamBam from the K-pop group GOT7 discusses his current relationship with the founder of JYP Entertainment and his former boss. GOT7 debuted under the agency back in 2014.
In the latest episode of his variety show Bam House, he invited girl group Twice member Jihyo to the show. The veteran idol JYP was brought up when BamBam asked Jihyo, who is in the same agency if JYP knew she was filming for the episode.
She said she didn’t think so and that’s when BamBam revealed that he actually grew close to his former boss after he left the agency. Jihyo was seemingly already aware of the information and reminded him of the time when all three of them grabbed a drink together.
After spending roughly seven years with the agency, GOT7 decided not to renew their contracts in 2021 and chose to search for other opportunities instead.
