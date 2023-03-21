K-pop band Mamamoo release new subunit track

They made their subunit debut in 2022 with the track Better

K-pop group Mamamoo has returned with a new song from their subunit Mamamoo+ called Chico Malo. The subunit consists of group members Moonbyul and Solar.

The subunit returned with a brand new track from their first single album on March 21st along with the music video. The single album is called Act 1, Scene 1 and it will be released on March 29th.

The track has been written and composed by Moonbyul and Solar and is a trap genre song. The lyrics express the feeling of longing for someone despite feeling resentful towards them for having left.

Mamamoo+ is the group’s first subunit since they debuted back in 2014. They made their subunit debut in 2022 with the track Better. Solar is the main vocalist for the group while Moonbyul holds the rapper and performer positions.