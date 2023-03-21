Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il says his life changed after the show

The series has been highly successful, becoming Netflix’s most-streamed show of the week

In an interview with Dazed Korea, South Korean actor Jung Sung Il from the Netflix K-drama The Glory explains how his life changed after the show. He plays the role of Ha Do Yeong, an affluent businessman.

The show follows the main character as she plans to get revenge on the people who bullied her as a teenager. The series has been highly successful, becoming Netflix’s most streamed show of the week with its second season.

The actor admitted that his life had seen change following the success of the show, explaining: “Which I am thankful for. While I now have more to do, I’m receiving offers for more diverse scripts and roles than before and as an actor, it’s meaningful that my range of choices has widened.”