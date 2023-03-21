King Charles urged to ‘boot out’ Prince Andrew amid key royal comeback

file footage

King Charles is being urged to bestow the ‘order of the boot’ on his disgraced brother Prince Andrew just as he gears up to make an appearance at a key royal event on March 21, 2023.

Prince Andrew was forced out of royal life after being accused of sexual abuse in 2019; he was also stripped of his military titles after he settled the case brought against him by accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Despite many of his titles being taken away by his late mother Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew retains his ceremonial role in the Royal Victorian Order, and as such, will reportedly wear his ermine robes for a Royal Victorian Order party.

Slamming Charles’ decision to allow Prince Andrew to be a part of the bash, former UK MP Norman Baker told The Sun: “The only order he (Prince Andrew) should be given is the order of the boot.”

“He is simply being allowed to play dressing up as a royal for the day when really he should be serving a long period of silence,” Baker added.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward also chimed in, saying: “He is a member, so they probably couldn’t stop him going even if they wanted to.”

This comes just months after it was reported that King Charles had ordered Prince Andrew to vacate his Buckingham Palace offices; it has also been reported that Andrew is ‘furious’ at Charles for ‘leaving him in the dark’ about his upcoming coronation plans.