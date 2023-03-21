King Charles warned his coronation likely to face risk of terrorism

King Charles coronation will face a ‘substantial’ risk of terrorism with multiple "threats" around the historic royal event, a former bodyguard has warned.



The stern warning was issued by former top royal bodyguard Simon Morgan.

Simon was a Metropolitan Police royal protection officer between 2007 and 2013.

Talking to Express UK, the former bodyguard said King Charles coronation will require a "vast" police operation to keep everyone - royals and onlookers alike – safe.

Simon went on to say, "You have to consider everything from international terrorism all the way down to the single cause issue, and everything that goes in between those two scales."

King Charles will be officially crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.