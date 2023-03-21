Anupam Kher's hearttouching note after Satish Kaushik's prayer meet leave fans teary-eyed

Satish Kaushik died suddenly due to a heart attack

Satish Kaushik best friend Anupam Kher writes an emotional letter for him after the prayer meet held yesterday.

Both, Anupam and Satish were friends from the National School of Drama, and Film and Television Institute of India. Therefore, Anupam is one of those people who have been hardly struck by the sudden demise of Satish.

The Uunchai actor shared a video on his Instagram in which he could be seen dropping rose petals on the late actor’s picture.

He wrote: “Ja! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe akela chhod kar jaane ke liye I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! Alvida mere dost! Tera favourite gana lagaya hai background mein! Tu bhi kya yaad karega.”

At the prayer meet, Kher also stood by Kaushik’s family to console and support them. He asked the media not to dig into the reason of his death and give the man a dignified exit.

The letter that he wrote made fans emotional and left them teary-eyed. One of them wrote: “You both are a true example of friendship.” Meanwhile another wrote: “Feel like I'm watching Uunchai movie characters in real life... Dosti zindabad.”

As per Hindustantimes, Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet was also attended by Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Javed Akhtar and many others.