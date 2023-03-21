Prince Harry, Meghan were asked to stay in Britain, pretend everything is 'normal'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given a handful of scenarios as they prepared to exit Britain.
Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry admits during a meeting in Sandringham, he was told to pick one of the five choices.
Harry notes: "They’d been emailed to us, five different ways of proceeding. Option 1 was continuance of the status quo: Meg and I don’t leave, everyone tries to go back to normal."
He continues: "Option 5 was full severance, no royal role, no working for Granny, and total loss of security. Option 3 was somewhere in between. A compromise. Closest to what we’d originally proposed."
