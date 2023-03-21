 
Tuesday March 21, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan were asked to stay in Britain, pretend everything is 'normal'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given options by Royals before Megxit

By Web Desk
March 21, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given a handful of scenarios as they prepared to exit Britain.  

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry admits during a meeting in Sandringham, he was told to pick one of the five choices.

Harry notes: "They’d been emailed to us, five different ways of proceeding. Option 1 was continuance of the status quo: Meg and I don’t leave, everyone tries to go back to normal."

He continues: "Option 5 was full severance, no royal role, no working for Granny, and total loss of security. Option 3 was somewhere in between. A compromise. Closest to what we’d originally proposed."