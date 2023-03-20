Viola Davis expresses her surprise about Michael Jordan’s demand

Viola Davis has recently spoken up about Michael Jordan’s demand to essay his mother, Deloris Jordan, in the movie.



In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Viola revealed that she’s “flattered” to know about the incident at the premiere of Nike’s drama AIR during SXSW in Austin.

“I'm just hearing about it now,” said Viola.

The Woman King actress continued, “So yeah, so it blew my mind. I'm glad I didn't know about it before.”

In new movie AIR, Viola told the media outlet that’s she prepared to be Deloris by watching videos so that she could justify her character.

“I use the term zen neutrality with her. Someone who just moves calmly through life, making major decisions, slaying dragons, making dreams come true. But doing it calmly and succinctly,” stated the actress.

She added, “Yeah, that's not me.”

Earlier on weekend, Ben Affleck also disclosed the demand from Michael, as he remarked, “None of this would have ever happened without my mother.’”

At the movie’s premiere at South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, Ben mentioned, “Who would you like to play your mom?’ He said, ‘Well, it has to be Viola Davis.”

For the unversed, Michael mentioned that he originally had his sights set on Adidas, it was his mother who urged him to hear Nike out.”

“My mother said, 'You're gonna go listen. You may not like it, but you're gonna go listen.' She made me get on that plane and go listen,” he recalled

AIR, the first title under Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity production banner, is slated to release in theatres on April 5.