Veteran producer admits he took a chance on BTS because of Jin

Legendary Japanese producer Saito Eisuke admits that he took a chance on K-pop group BTS because of eldest member Jin. Back in 2014, Saito was the one who agreed to help the group take off in Japan.

The producer recently spoke about his first impression of the group when they were rookies, revealing that: “Bang PD asked me to come see BTS. There were exactly 7 people. What was my first impression? I saw Jin and thought he had a popular face suitable for dramas, we call it 'an effective visual.' If you have that in your group, you can 'sell' it to Japan and it turned out to be true.”

Saito is credited as the General Producer on BTS’ first Japanese album called Wake Up. He also revealed that ten other companies had already turned the group down because they weren't from the ‘Big Three’ agencies and they did not like their name.