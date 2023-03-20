Angira Dhar talks about her career choices, says she loves experimenting

Actress Angira Dhar has been taking the liberty to experiment with her art. Lately, she has been choosing unique projects in multiple languages to expand her horizons.
In a recent interview she said, “I only feel blessed that I get all these opportunities and I am able to do it. I don’t want to give one thing preference over another. Ultimately, as an artiste, it’s not about the medium, it’s the art that matters. So, I look forward to continue doing everything.”
She further said, “As an actor, one thing that is common among all mediums is that it’s all about emoting. Be it TV, films, series, film or even advertisement, ultimately you are doing an honest job. I approach everything as a challenge and try to do it with full honesty.”
