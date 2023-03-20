Kim Kardashian and Kendell Jenner make a rare sighting at a football game in Paris

 
By Web Desk
March 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian and Kendell Jenner unexpectedly bonded over football as they attended French league leaders Paris Saint Germain while they played Rennes at their home stadium in Paris.

On Sunday, March 19, Kim Kardashian and Kendell Jenner sipped on red wine and cheered on from their VIP spots in the Paris Saint Germain game.

As per Daily Mail, the 27-year-old model cut a stylish figure in a fur coat, cap and sunglasses, 

Meanwhile millionaire TV personality, 42, wore a black PVC coat over a skintight black jumpsuit.

The sisters appeared to have a great time. Kim was also along her 5-year-old son Saint.

Kim had also made an appearance earlier on Wednesday, March 15, at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium with son Saint West.

