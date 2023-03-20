Prince Harry thinks Meghan Markle would be 'smart' to leave him?

file footage

Prince Harry was left ‘analysing’ his confession of love for Meghan Markle after first telling her that he loved her all the way back in September 2017, and even thought that she would be smart to leave him.

Detailing the story of how he said ‘I love you’ to his now-wife Meghan in his explosive book Spare, Prince Harry shared that he first proclaimed the magic words while they were making dinner in his former royal home, Nottingham Cottage.

The Duke of Sussex wrote how he thought about how much he ‘cherished’ his ‘new life’ with Meghan while she dished out dinner, and “without thinking, blurted out: ‘I don’t know, I just… I love you.”

“The words had been on the tip of my tongue almost from the start, so in one sense they didn’t feel particularly revelatory, or even necessary,” he added.

However, the admission left him with ‘roiling emotions’ as he ‘analysed’ the situation.

Prince Harry shared: “I loved her with all my heart… And yet saying it made everything real. Saying it set things in motion, automatically. Saying it was a step. It meant we now had a few more very big steps ahead. Like … moving in together?”

Explaining how he ‘analysed’ the moment, Prince Harry wrote: “A holdover from therapy, perhaps… Part of me, I couldn’t deny, had been braced for the worst case. Part of me feared she’d bolt. Go back to Toronto, change her number. Heed the advice of her girlfriends. Is anyone worth this? Part of me thought she’d be smart to do so.”