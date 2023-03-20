Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals if idols get to decide their concept

He revealed that the concept that fans end up seeing is a result of rounds of meetings

Kai from the K-pop group EXO sat down for an interview with GQ Magazine where he discussed whether K-pop idols have any control over their concepts. He recently came out his new solo album called Rover.

He revealed that the concept that fans end up seeing is a result of rounds of meetings with the whole team, including him:

“The visual direction and outfits are decided at the end of a few meetings and considerations. Of course, my opinion is the most important, as it’s my solo album. It’s my opinion but when fans don’t like it, that’s when I pretend that it’s the company’s work. I never tell the fans, and just let it go. When they’re like, ‘Jongin-ah, this is so-so…’ I respond like, ‘Right?’”