'Real Housewives of Cheshire' actor speaks out about ADHD diagnosis

Real Housewives of Cheshire actor Tanya Bardsley broke silence about her ADHD diagnosis.

Speaking to GB News, the 41-year-old said, "It wasn't until the 40th birthday that I got diagnosed with ADHD, and everything sort of made sense, but leading up to that, I've been to doctors the past 20 years about crippling anxiety and inner restlessness.

"All the doctors and GPs just threw me antidepressants, which of course, is like giving flu tablets to someone who's got a broken leg.

"So that upset the chemicals in my brain as well as the ADHD, which led to me having a breakdown," the actor added.

The reality TV star disclosed that she almost tried suicide after misdiagnosis and a medication combination.

The Wigan native is now set to raise awareness about the condition to help others.

"The turning point in my life was just being diagnosed and just knowing about it and being aware about it so I know when to rest, I know the tools to use.

So I just think it's really, really important to get the message out there. Some people might not be depressed, they might not be anxious, it might just be undiagnosed ADHD," she said.