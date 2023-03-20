Demi Moore drops video of Bruce Willis' family wishing him on 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' family seemed in high spirits on his 68th birthday as they sang a sweet wish for the actor on his big day.

Demi Moore, who is the ex-wife of Willis, shared a video of the actor's family serenading a sweet birthday wish for him on Sunday.

Moore took to Instagram and posted a home video, featuring Willis' family, including his wife Emma Wemming and kids singing "Happy Birthday" and offering up a dessert with candles.

Willis seemed happy and delighted by the gesture, as he can be seen smiling and fist-pumping the air.

He then blew out his birthday candles, while his family cheered him with enthusiastic hoots and applause, followed by a chorus of "Hip-hip, hooray!"

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the video.

"Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them" she added.

This celebration video is the first one posted by his family, since they announced the bad news of the actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

For the unaware, Willis family shared the news regarding his FTD diagnosis last month in a group statement witing, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us."

"We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," they concluded.