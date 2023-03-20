Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance moving 'pretty quickly': They are 'exclusive'

Brad Pitt and his new flame Ines De Ramon's romance is heating up and they have now started telling people that they are "exclusive," claimed insider.

Speaking about their close bond, an insider told Radar Online that the Babylon star seeks the jewelry designer’s advice about his business deals and even about home décor as she has a “sharp take on things.”

"Brad's been telling everyone that he and Ines are exclusive,” the source said, before adding, “He's definitely open to taking the next step, and Ines is as well."

"Ines is a big hit with all of Brad's pals," the source said while revealing that de Ramon, who was previously married to Paul Wesley, has met his friends and some of his family members via Zoom.

"They've done a few meet and greets, and they're looking forward to getting to know her more," shared the insider. "Things are moving pretty quickly, but neither Brad nor Ines sees any need to hold back."

And even though Pitt, 58, and de Ramon, 30, have a huge age difference, it does not seen to bother them as they are mentally compatible with each other.

"Like Brad, Ines is big into music, fashion, travel, and the arts. She's also a hard worker with a sharp take on things, and Brad looks to her for advice about his business deals and things like home décor."

Further dishing about de Ramon, the insider said that even though de Ramon likes to occasionally "cut loose and have fun," she "by no means a party animal."

"Brad may be closing in on 60, but he's got more energy than ever," the insider said. "He's really reaped a lot of physical benefits since getting sober and is in phenomenal shape."

Pitt is currently fighting legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over custody of their younger kids and the French winery Chateau Miraval.

"Angelina doesn't like to admit it, but everyone knows she keeps close tabs on what Brad's up to," the insider said.

"There's not a whole lot she'll be able to do if and when he decides to introduces Ines to the kids, especially now they're old enough to make their own decisions about this type of thing."