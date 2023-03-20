Charles’ decision to not include ‘innocent’ Archie, Lilibet in Coronation is ‘vengeful’

King Charles had reportedly excluded Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from his upcoming Coronation, whereas he has invited their parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a comment piece for news.com.au, Australian journalist Daniela Elser wrote that this decision could reflect badly on the monarch and the Firm that runs it.

Elser wrote, “The King has left his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lili out of his coronation plans. And that is a huge mistake.”

“Reports have suggested that the selection of guests who will fill the Abbey’s pews will be a representative cross-section of a multicultural 21st century Britain,” detailed Elser.

“Leaving Archie and Lili out of the whole three-day event makes something of a mockery of all that enthusiastic drum-banging about just how smashing this inclusiveness business is.”

She argued, “How can the King bring a politically, culturally and socially fractured Britain together if he doesn’t even have it in him to bring all of his grandchildren together?” which she dubbed is a “bad look” for him.

She maintained that no matter what the King’s feud with his son may be, especially after Harry released his explosive memoir, Spare, his children are innocent.

“No matter what damaging, ill-conceived, peevish and foot-stomping things Harry and Meghan have done for the cameras or in print, no matter that they are probably the only people who could list ‘palace agitator’ as their job description on LinkedIn, Archie and Lili are completely innocent in this mess.”

Furthermore, Elser commented that Charles’ “failure to make any sort of provisions” for his two youngest grandchildren, “his only grandchildren born to a bi-racial mother” looks “not only a tad vengeful” but does nothing to counter Harry’s claims of royal unconscious bias.