James Gunn reveals he will ‘for sure’ work with Margot Robbie in DC Universe again

James Gunn will definitely work with Margot Robbie once again in the DC Universe.

On Saturday, March 18th, 2023, a fan on Twitter asked the director, 56, if he will be working will the Aussie actress. “WILL YOU WORK WITH MARGOT ROBBIE AGAIN?” asked the fan, via People Magazine.

The director responded, “For sure.”

The Babylon star, 32, reprised her role as Harley Quinn from 2016’s Suicide Squad in the 2021 DC Comics blockbuster The Suicide Squad, directed by Gunn.

Previously, Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021, that Robbie is “probably my favourite actor I’ve ever worked with.”

He said, “What’s so great about Margot is that she’s just so good on so many different fronts. She’s a fantastic actor, she’s a fantastic comedian, and she’s a fantastic athlete,” he continued, adding, “I just love working with her. She’s a great person, who doesn’t have an ego.”

Moreover, the Barbie star expressed her admiration for Gunn in an August 2021 interview with The Koalition.

She called Gunn a “visionary director” and said “his humour is just so bizarre,” adding that it is “incredibly weird and specific.”