Monday March 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's sons talk to Neymar Jr. after injury

By Web Desk
March 20, 2023
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's boys on Sunday talked to star footballer Neymar Jr during a soccer game.

Sharing two pictures of her sons, Kim wrote, "The two luckiest boys in the world facetiming Neymar to wish him a speedy recovery."

In the game, Lionel Messi struck a magnificent late winner for Paris Saint-Germain to secure a thrilling 4-3 comeback win over Lille.

The downside for the Parisian club, however, was that Neymar was taken off on a stretcher in the second half with a suspected ankle injury.

The win ends PSG's three-game losing run and moves the team eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, although second-placed Marseille plays later Sunday.

