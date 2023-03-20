Royal family's Mother's Day post 'changes minds' of fans

Royal Family's touching post on Mother's Day, paying tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II, has appeared shutting down rumours about James Hewitt and Prince Harry's alleged relationship.

The Royal Family has celebrated Mother's Day with a heartwarming post on Instagram to pay homage to mums everywhere, with a throwback photo of Charles as a baby with her mother.



The heartwarming photo of King Charles III and the late Queen led critics changing their minds. For decades a vile rumour has been widely speculated about Prince Harry's biological dad actually being Princess Diana's alleged love interest James Hewitt.

Other than their ginger locks, it is hard to see what more genetics Harry and James could possibly share but that has hardly put out the wild theory's flames over the years.

"To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay," the post was captioned.



In one of the snaps Charles as a full-haired tot standing on his mother's lap. The adorable picture has finally convinced doubters of Harry's parentage as the snap is Charles' likeness to second son Harry – something that continues to be cast into doubt, with one commented: "Did someone notice how much alike is the king in this picture with Harry as a baby?"

"Definitely! I’m one of them and this picture has changed my opinion completely," another added.

A third user commented: "Beautiful photos. Side note, off subject. Prince Harry and his children look so much like King Charles."

Others were also in agreement with the likeness evident between the King and Prince. A Royal fan gushed: "Yes, Harry looks exactly like Charles."

