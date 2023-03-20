Royal biographer shares opinion on King Charles 'punishment' to Prince Harry and Andrew

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have been punished by King Charles III in just "one fell swoop", a royal expert has claimed.



Christopher Andersen, author of The King, has made the suggestion after the monarch asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate their royal residence in Windsor.

"Booting the Sussexes out of Frogmore Cottage was not merely an act of revenge for what Harry wrote in 'Spare' about Camilla, and it was not merely a cost-cutting move," Andersen told Fox News.



He added: "In one fell swoop, the King managed to look as if he was economising while at the same time punishing both Harry and Andrew — a royal trifecta."

The analysis comes shortly after a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the couple had been asked to give up their UK home.

The decision to evict the couple of the Cottage - where they have not lived since relocating to California after quitting royal jobs in 2020 - followed the release of Harry's controversial tell-all memoir Spare.

Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the residence as it is smaller than his Royal Lodge home.