Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet could have a role in King Charles Coronation: report

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could be given a role at King Charles’s Coronation if their Parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm that they would attend the ceremony.

A media outlet, citing insider, royal officials are waiting for the couple to decide whether they will be accepting their invitation to the big day in just seven weeks’ time, and whether they will be bringing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with them.

Palace aides, according to Mail Online, are waiting for the response from the couple to the invitation, adding that if Harry and Meghan confirm to attend the event hey can open discussions on what roles the children may play.

On Saturday, it emerged that Kate Middleton and Prince William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will form part of the King’s procession out of Westminster Abbey after the ceremony.



Previously, it was reported that Archie, who will turn four on the big day itself, and Lilibet, one, had not been invited to take part. But, a royal source recently claimed that the palace is waiting to hear from the Sussexes before discussions around the King’s youngest two grandchildren could begin.

Prince of Wales’s children, according to rehearsal documents, seen by The Times, revealed that the will travel with their parents as the Royal party leaves the Abbey.