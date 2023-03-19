Cast reveal the moment from Netflix’s ‘Unlocked’ that made them tear up

The cast from the Netflix movie Unlocked reveal the scene that made them and the staff cry. The film follows the main character who is tormented by a serial killer after he steals her phone.
When discussing some behind-the-scenes moments, the cast spoke about the moment that made them cry while filming. Actor Kim Hee Won claimed that he teared up when reading the script as well: “I was reading the script with Director Kim Tae Joon once. I cried while reading it.”
He admitted that it was the scene where the character finds a picture of his son on the serial killer’s phone and starts to feel guilty that he was the reason for his son’s death. The actor struggles to discuss the scene even months after filming it.
Director Kim Tae Joon agreed with him, divulging that everyone on set had been emotional during the scene: “When he held the photo of his son on the smartphone, as if it were a person, I remember everyone on set was sniffling.”
