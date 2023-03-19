Meghan Markle says ‘even individual actions can impact the whole of us’

Meghan Markle has said that “even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us.”



The Duchess of Sussex, in March 2021, sent a Lemon Olive Oil cake to a group of female restaurateurs who partnered with World Central Kitchen to provide meals to their community during the pandemic.

Alongside the cake, Meghan included a letter that read in part: “Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation. Perhaps we realize now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!).

“To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you—a small token of thanks, from our home to yours. Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us.”