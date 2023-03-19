Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'should do what they feel'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend, Oprah Winfrey, has given a free advice to the Sussexes about attending the King Charles Coronation.

The US TV host, who supported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to express their feelings about the royal family after the couple's exit from the Firm, has once again given an advice to them.

During an interview with pal Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Winfrey said: "That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?"

To a question whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should attend King Charles III’s coronation, the talk show host, responded as saying: “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family."



Winfrey says she has not specifically spoken to the couple about the coronation, as they haven’t “asked” her for her “opinion” on if they should attend it or not.