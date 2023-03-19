Jimin from BTS has debuted on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart

On Spotify, the track hit No. 6 on its Global Top 50 chart

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has made his debut on Spotfy’s Global Top 50 with his pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2. He released the track, which is a part of his solo debut album, on March 17th.

Additionally, on March 18th, Oricon announced that Jimin’s new song topped its Daily Digital Singles chart only a day after its release. On Spotify, the track hit No. 6 on its Global Top 50 chart, accumulating up to 4,820,096 filtered streams only on the first day of its release.

The song also swept the iTunes charts in only a couple of hours on March 17th, taking the No. 1 spot in over 100 countries including the UK, Germany, France, the US and more. The full album called Face is set to be released on March 24th